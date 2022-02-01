81,107 Shares in Amerant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:AMTBB) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:AMTBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Separately, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000.

Amerant Bancorp stock remained flat at $$28.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,394. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72. Amerant Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.05.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

