8X8 (EGHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 8X8 stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

