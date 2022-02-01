AbbVie (ABBV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $101.86 and a 1 year high of $138.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average of $119.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

