Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Insider Ian Cadby Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) insider Ian Cadby purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £11,450 ($15,393.92).

Shares of LON:AAIF opened at GBX 227 ($3.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.50. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 213 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 238.60 ($3.21). The company has a market cap of £389.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

