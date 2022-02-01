Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

