Absolute Software (ABS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Absolute Software to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$55.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.75 million.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.