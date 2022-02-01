Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $705,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 65,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,082,072. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.88. The stock has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

