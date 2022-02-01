Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Shares of JACK opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

