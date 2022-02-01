Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,044 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its position in Getty Realty by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.10. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

