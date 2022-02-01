Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

AGRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 37,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 213,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,610 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,000,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

