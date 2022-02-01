Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

