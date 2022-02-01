Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the December 31st total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AEM opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

