Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

EADSF stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.59. Airbus has a 52 week low of $99.49 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

