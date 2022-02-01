Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.52

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 152 ($2.04), with a volume of 456466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($2.05).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 120 ($1.61) to GBX 160 ($2.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.