Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. 22,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $315.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.28. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $19.15.
In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $284,927. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AKTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.
Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.