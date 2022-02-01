Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. 22,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $315.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.28. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $284,927. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 102,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.