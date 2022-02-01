Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,977,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Albany International worth $152,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 161.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 794,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

