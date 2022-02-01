Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $25,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,923,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,596 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE stock opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

