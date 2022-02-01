Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $6.33 billion and $237.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00182619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00029137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00387965 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00070972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,993,106,970 coins and its circulating supply is 6,553,224,745 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

