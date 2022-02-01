Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.66.
Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $125.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $341.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.29.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,543,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
