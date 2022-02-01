Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $125.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $341.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,543,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

