Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Align Technology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $494.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $589.28 and a 200-day moving average of $643.20. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.67.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

