Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives C$57.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATD.B shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of ATD.B traded up C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,125. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.42. The company has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.04.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

