Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Price Target Raised to GBX 121

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 106 ($1.43) to GBX 121 ($1.63) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LON APH opened at GBX 108.40 ($1.46) on Friday. Alliance Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 81.50 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 123 ($1.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.74. The firm has a market cap of £583.24 million and a PE ratio of 32.85.

In other Alliance Pharma news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 269,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.37), for a total transaction of £274,805.34 ($369,461.33).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

