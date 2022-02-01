Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

ARLP stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 147.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

