Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.70% of PCSB Financial worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PCSB Financial by 67.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PCSB Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PCSB Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the second quarter worth $3,838,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

In other PCSB Financial news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

