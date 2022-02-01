Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after buying an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,771,000 after purchasing an additional 246,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,579 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.