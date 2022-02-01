Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,306 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 13.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $199,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 stock opened at $222.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.24%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

