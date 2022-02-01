Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,200 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

