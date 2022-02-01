Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 93,351 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AAR were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AAR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,563,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AIR stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.
AAR Profile
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.