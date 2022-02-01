Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 93,351 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AAR were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AAR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,563,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

