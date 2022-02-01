Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,510 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $31,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,818 shares of company stock valued at $490,173 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPSI opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

