Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of UniFirst worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $190.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $181.43 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.47.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

