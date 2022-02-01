AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

