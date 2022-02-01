Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 18,736 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Invitae were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Invitae by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 5.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invitae by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

