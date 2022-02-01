Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,630 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,649 shares of company stock worth $764,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

ZION stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $71.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

