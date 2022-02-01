Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 70,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $322,487 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WNC opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $970.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

