Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Up 119.3% in January

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the December 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Allianz stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. Allianz has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.56 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALIZY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($280.90) to €260.00 ($292.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

