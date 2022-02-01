Allstate (ALL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $124.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.