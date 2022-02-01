Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.84 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share.

GOOG stock traded up $43.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,757.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,576. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,914.49 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,829.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,828.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $417,862,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.