Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $46.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,752.88. 3,367,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,823.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,812.95. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,906.37 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

