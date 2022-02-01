Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price raised by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMAL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of AMAL opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 66,053 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 179,554 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

