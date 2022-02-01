Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $126,739,208. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,005.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,307.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3,375.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

