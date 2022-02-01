AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Update

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AMCON Distributing stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.69. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $97.65 and a one year high of $270.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of AMCON Distributing worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

