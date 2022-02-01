Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 8,468,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.