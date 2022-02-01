Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$5.11-5.31 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 740,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,028. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

