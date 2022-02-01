American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.20 and last traded at $41.95. Approximately 1,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $370.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.10.

American Business Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

