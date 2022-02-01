American Century Companies Inc. Buys 15,196 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

