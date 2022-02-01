American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

