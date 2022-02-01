American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USNA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USNA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $56,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,360 shares of company stock worth $953,060. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

