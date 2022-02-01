American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100,284 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 201,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 46,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VET. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

NYSE:VET opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

