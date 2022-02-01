American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 932,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

