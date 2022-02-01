American Century Companies Inc. Sells 66,154 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,154 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. FMR LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 24.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 328,650 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 198,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 73.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

